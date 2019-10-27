Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 113,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 92,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,209. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.