State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $745,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $652,670,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $454,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $142,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $129,824,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Amcor stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

