State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

