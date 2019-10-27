State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock worth $1,464,339. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

