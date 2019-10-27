State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 315.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 1,256.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. 1,437,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,667. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

