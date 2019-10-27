State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,387. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

