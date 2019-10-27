State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 2,531,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after buying an additional 1,438,268 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after buying an additional 1,379,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,895,000 after buying an additional 1,178,817 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,602,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 956,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,004. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

In related news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,464 shares of company stock worth $6,603,573 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

