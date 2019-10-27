State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 55,200 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 690.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.21. The stock had a trading volume of 412,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $344.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

