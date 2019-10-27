State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 305,600 IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 87.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.