Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) is one of 590 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Stealth BioTherapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Stealth BioTherapeutics Competitors -1,572.89% -880.93% -30.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stealth BioTherapeutics Competitors 5608 15273 30773 1144 2.52

Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 269.20%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.58%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A -$96.71 million -4.48 Stealth BioTherapeutics Competitors $2.12 billion $224.20 million -2.85

Stealth BioTherapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stealth BioTherapeutics. Stealth BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. The company's product candidates include SBT-20, a small peptide that targets and binds reversibly to cardiolipin, stabilizing mitochondrial structure, and function under conditions of oxidative stress; and SBT-272, a lead discovery pipeline compound, evaluating for rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was founded in 2006 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

