Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 111.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GDS were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at $5,489,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in GDS by 33.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in GDS by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 282,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 212,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $41.69 on Friday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 3.02.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

