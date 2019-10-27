Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in 2U were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 2U by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of 2U by 39.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

In other 2U news, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 72,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $498,907.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 104,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,738.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 159,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,302. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.48.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

