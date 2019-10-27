Stephens Inc. AR Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 141.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in AstraZeneca by 37.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 58.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $48,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

