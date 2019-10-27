Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,704,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $144.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

