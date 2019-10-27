Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 10,152 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 927,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

