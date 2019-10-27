Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 221.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,304,000 after purchasing an additional 591,073 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,375,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,504,000 after acquiring an additional 339,211 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,479,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 91.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 144,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,326,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $402,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,058.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on MarketAxess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.67.

MarketAxess stock opened at $344.07 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $199.04 and a one year high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

