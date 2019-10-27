Steven Madden (SHOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Steven Madden has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.78-1.86 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.78-1.86 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.94 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $405,248.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

