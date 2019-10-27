Stipend Price Up 62.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Stipend has a total market cap of $505,264.00 and $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00758158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00033535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00160152 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003445 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,346,740 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

