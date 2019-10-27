STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €20.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €20.07 ($23.34).

EPA:STM opened at €20.21 ($23.50) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.19.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

