STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $26.00 at Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

Shares of STM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.36. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,901,000 after buying an additional 808,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 353,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 612,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

