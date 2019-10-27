Storeum Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Storeum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Storeum has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Storeum has a market cap of $329,646.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000661 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005623 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001036 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 76.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Storeum

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,257,465 tokens. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

