Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after buying an additional 555,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,455,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after buying an additional 2,583,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,547,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,357,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,094,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Shares of SYK opened at $211.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

