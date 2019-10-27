Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,068. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

