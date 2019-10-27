Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 87 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.08. 553,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $140.95 and a 12 month high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.48.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

