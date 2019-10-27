Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 2,932 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 318.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 439,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 334,422 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 358,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. 39,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,157. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.