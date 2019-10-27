Strs Ohio Acquires 151 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock opened at $281.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.60. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $228.65 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.