Strs Ohio Acquires 172 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total value of $1,524,827.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,726,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total value of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $8,503,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,110.77 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,216.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,162.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,102.82.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.