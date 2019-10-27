Strs Ohio Buys 525 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.27.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $112.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

