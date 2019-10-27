Strs Ohio Has $3.34 Million Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 280.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 66.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 183.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 316.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.85. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.