Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,805,000 after buying an additional 2,072,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after buying an additional 1,437,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after buying an additional 642,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 267.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after buying an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $65.10 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $284,306.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,163,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $38,063.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,912,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.