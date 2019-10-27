Stryker (SYK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $211.62 on Friday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.