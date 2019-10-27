Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Allergan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Allergan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.15.

NYSE:AGN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $179.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

