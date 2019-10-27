Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,920,000 after buying an additional 537,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 60.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,363,000 after buying an additional 1,589,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 145.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,972,000 after buying an additional 1,612,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,137,000 after buying an additional 149,260 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,109,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,009 shares of company stock worth $7,549,872. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,587. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

