Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,650 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,555. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

