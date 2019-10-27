Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,273 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 342.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.36. 4,163,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

