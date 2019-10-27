Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 498 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Ossiam bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $281.75 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $228.65 and a one year high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

