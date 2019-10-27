Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan bought 25,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $213,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,006 shares of company stock valued at $325,322 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

