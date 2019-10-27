SunTrust Banks Boosts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $58.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

WGO opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.63%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after buying an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 346,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

