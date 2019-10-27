SunTrust Banks Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $122.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.97.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 954,795 shares of company stock worth $121,661,527. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 78.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.