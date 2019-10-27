SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

CLR opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Motco bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 682.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

