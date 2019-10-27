Suretly Price Tops $0.69 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00007086 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market cap of $161,002.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suretly has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039493 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.05406585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00043088 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

