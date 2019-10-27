sUSD (SUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,460.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00009957 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $4,460.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00204042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.01464684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 6,961,858 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.