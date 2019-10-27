Svb Leerink Comments on CryoPort Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CryoPort in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for CryoPort’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on CryoPort and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. CryoPort has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $519.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 998,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CryoPort by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 747,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,830,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,080,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

