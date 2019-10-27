SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

Shares of SVCBY stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $553.62 million for the quarter. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 17.38%. Analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More: What causes a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.