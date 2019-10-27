Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Synopsys worth $40,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

