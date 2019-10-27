Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.