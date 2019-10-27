Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 64,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 447,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 91,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $129.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8235 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

