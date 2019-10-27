Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.9% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 313.3% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

TGT opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $114.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

