Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 3,040 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.56.

NSC stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.25. 1,619,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,440. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day moving average is $189.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

