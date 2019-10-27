Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.05. 71,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,973. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

